Oklahoma State football awaits 'tough decision' on Leon Johnson III's redshirt status

STILLWATER — OSU offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn wanted to redshirt Leon Johnson III, but after Saturday night's performance in a 45-13 win against Cincinnati, Dunn might not have that option.

With the Cowboys short several receivers, Johnson went from the redshirt plan to the starting lineup, and responded with 149 receiving yards on six catches.

Prior to Saturday, he had appeared in three games, but had not been thrown to once.

The 6-foot-5, 217-pound senior receiver is full of athletic ability, but remains raw in the technical aspects of playing the position. He played three seasons at Division III George Fox University, where he excelled because of those athletic talents. He sat out the 2020 season, so he wasn’t granted an additional year like most NCAA athletes were.

Oct 28, 2023; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Leon Johnson III (17) catches a pass beside Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Justin Harris (12) during a college football game between Oklahoma State and Cincinnati at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State won 45-13. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports

Dunn could see how a redshirt year would polish the details of his game and make him even more dangerous in 2024.

Yet with four receivers injured — De’Zhaun Stribling was lost for the season a few weeks ago, and Jaden Bray, Talyn Shettron and Blaine Green missed Saturday’s game with injuries — Johnson was needed, and might be needed again.

Johnson is at the breaking point. He has played in the NCAA limit of four games. One more snap this season will wipe out his potential to redshirt. Depending on what happens with the health of the other receivers, Dunn is left with a decision to make regarding what to do with Johnson the rest of the season.

“It’s no secret I wanted to redshirt him, because I think he is a really good player with tremendous upside,” Dunn said. “Having him back in orange and black next season would be the best thing for us and the best thing for him.

“I just hope I can get him back for next year. I’ve got a hard decision to make here in the next 48 hours.”

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State football must decide Leon Johnson III's redshirt status