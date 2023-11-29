Oklahoma State football's Ollie Gordon II named a Doak Walker Award finalist
Oklahoma State sophomore Ollie Gordon II was named one of three finalists for the Doak Walker Award, given annually to college football’s best running back.
He is joined on the list by North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton and Missouri’s Cody Schrader.
Gordon enters this week’s Big 12 Championship Game against Texas, set for 11 a.m. Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, leading the nation in rushing with 1,580 yards. He is the top Power Five player in all-purpose yards with 1,852 and is second in touchdowns with 20.
Schrader is second behind Gordon in rushing yards with 1,489 and 13 touchdowns. Hampton is fourth with 1,442 yards and 15 touchdowns.
The winner of the Doak Walker Award will be announced Dec. 8 at the Home Depot College Football Awards show televised by ESPN.
Ollie Gordon II statistics in 2023 season
Date
Opponent
RUSHING
RECEIVING
Sept. 2
Central Arkansas
7
44
1
17
2
23
0
22
Sept. 9
at Arizona State
9
53
1
31
2
9
0
6
Sept. 16
South Alabama
3
12
0
4
2
13
0
8
Sept. 23
at Iowa State
18
121
0
71
4
14
0
5
Oct. 6
21
136
1
36
1
5
0
5
Oct. 14
Kansas
29
168
1
42
6
116
1
50
Oct. 21
29
282
4
53
0
0
0
0
Oct. 28
25
271
2
75
4
21
0
6
Nov. 4
Oklahoma
33
138
2
35
1
18
0
18
Nov. 11
at UCF
12
25
0
5
2
27
0
18
Nov. 18
at Houston
25
164
3
62
5
16
0
18
Nov. 25
34
166
5
23
4
10
0
7
Totals
245
1580
20
75
33
272
1
50
This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State football's Ollie Gordon II a Doak Walker Award finalist