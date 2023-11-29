Advertisement

Oklahoma State football's Ollie Gordon II named a Doak Walker Award finalist

Scott Wright, The Oklahoman
Oklahoma State sophomore Ollie Gordon II was named one of three finalists for the Doak Walker Award, given annually to college football’s best running back.

He is joined on the list by North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton and Missouri’s Cody Schrader.

Gordon enters this week’s Big 12 Championship Game against Texas, set for 11 a.m. Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, leading the nation in rushing with 1,580 yards. He is the top Power Five player in all-purpose yards with 1,852 and is second in touchdowns with 20.

Schrader is second behind Gordon in rushing yards with 1,489 and 13 touchdowns. Hampton is fourth with 1,442 yards and 15 touchdowns.

The winner of the Doak Walker Award will be announced Dec. 8 at the Home Depot College Football Awards show televised by ESPN.

Ollie Gordon II statistics in 2023 season

Date

Opponent

RUSHING

RECEIVING

Sept. 2

Central Arkansas

7

44

1

17

2

23

0

22

Sept. 9

at Arizona State

9

53

1

31

2

9

0

6

Sept. 16

South Alabama

3

12

0

4

2

13

0

8

Sept. 23

at Iowa State

18

121

0

71

4

14

0

5

Oct. 6

Kansas State

21

136

1

36

1

5

0

5

Oct. 14

Kansas

29

168

1

42

6

116

1

50

Oct. 21

at West Virginia

29

282

4

53

0

0

0

0

Oct. 28

Cincinnati

25

271

2

75

4

21

0

6

Nov. 4

Oklahoma

33

138

2

35

1

18

0

18

Nov. 11

at UCF

12

25

0

5

2

27

0

18

Nov. 18

at Houston

25

164

3

62

5

16

0

18

Nov. 25

BYU

34

166

5

23

4

10

0

7

Totals

245

1580

20

75

33

272

1

50

