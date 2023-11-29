Oklahoma State football's Ollie Gordon II named a Doak Walker Award finalist

Oklahoma State sophomore Ollie Gordon II was named one of three finalists for the Doak Walker Award, given annually to college football’s best running back.

He is joined on the list by North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton and Missouri’s Cody Schrader.

Gordon enters this week’s Big 12 Championship Game against Texas, set for 11 a.m. Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, leading the nation in rushing with 1,580 yards. He is the top Power Five player in all-purpose yards with 1,852 and is second in touchdowns with 20.

Schrader is second behind Gordon in rushing yards with 1,489 and 13 touchdowns. Hampton is fourth with 1,442 yards and 15 touchdowns.

The winner of the Doak Walker Award will be announced Dec. 8 at the Home Depot College Football Awards show televised by ESPN.

Ollie Gordon II statistics in 2023 season

Date Opponent RUSHING RECEIVING Sept. 2 Central Arkansas 7 44 1 17 2 23 0 22 Sept. 9 at Arizona State 9 53 1 31 2 9 0 6 Sept. 16 South Alabama 3 12 0 4 2 13 0 8 Sept. 23 at Iowa State 18 121 0 71 4 14 0 5 Oct. 6 Kansas State 21 136 1 36 1 5 0 5 Oct. 14 Kansas 29 168 1 42 6 116 1 50 Oct. 21 at West Virginia 29 282 4 53 0 0 0 0 Oct. 28 Cincinnati 25 271 2 75 4 21 0 6 Nov. 4 Oklahoma 33 138 2 35 1 18 0 18 Nov. 11 at UCF 12 25 0 5 2 27 0 18 Nov. 18 at Houston 25 164 3 62 5 16 0 18 Nov. 25 BYU 34 166 5 23 4 10 0 7 Totals 245 1580 20 75 33 272 1 50

