Why is Ollie Gordon returning to Oklahoma State football in 2024? 'We gotta make playoffs'

HOUSTON — Ollie Gordon II took a seat between teammates Rashod Owens and Nick Martin at the table in front of a gray Oklahoma State backdrop.

He extended his arms to the shoulders of both.

And for the first time since he posted a video on Christmas Eve announcing his return to the Cowboys, Gordon spoke.

“Oh, excuse me,” Gordon said while flashing his patented smile following No. 20-ranked OSU’s 31-23 win over Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl late Wednesday.

“You know I couldn’t leave my guys. Come on, now. Look at what just happened. The moral of the story, Rashod Owens — that guy. Nick Martin — that guy. I can’t leave them.”

Owens interrupted.

“Ollie Gordon — that guy,” Owens said.

Martin then added his part as Gordon shook Owens off.

“No,” he said. “We them guys.”

Ollie Gordon was 'never going anywhere'

On a night the Cowboys clinched a 10th win, the future was on display in that very moment at the postgame interview table.

Owens sported a black Cowboy hat as the Texas Bowl MVP trophy sat in front of him. Martin featured a captain’s “C” inside a star on his jersey after another steady performance.

And Gordon basked in the spotlight of a breakout season of all breakout seasons.

In that moment, his decision to remain with the Cowboys was clearly a no-brainer.

“I was really never going anywhere,” Gordon said. “The whole time we were just doing it for recruiting, honestly. I was coming back the whole time. My whole team’s coming back, my whole O-line, my receivers, defense — mainly everybody’s coming back.

“And I wouldn’t want to play anywhere else where I don’t feel comfortable. I feel comfortable here and everybody’s comfortable with each other, so why would I leave?”

Gordon said he fell in love with OSU as a true freshman. He did not play much, but everything felt right.

“It’s a great place to be,” Gordon said.

Ollie Gordon eyes College Football Playoff, Heisman Trophy in 2024

Gordon rushed for 118 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries against a Texas A&M defense that dominated against the run in the regular season. The transfer portal, NFL departures and injuries depleted the roster, but the concepts were the same. It wasn’t easy for Gordon.

But he rushed for 22 yards on his first carry. He had a 25-yard carry in the fourth quarter.

“It was tough to run up through there,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said.

Gordon found a way.

He finished the season with 1,732 rushing yards, good for sixth-best overall in OSU history.

Now, his attention can fully turn to next season. He mainly wants to work on controlling his emotions next season, especially since he received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after losing his composure and pushing a defender’s head following a play.

“I feel like I’ve gotten better as the season went on,” Gordon said. “But next year, I can’t have no episodes like that at all.”

And he understands the spotlight will be enormous.

Even two magic words were tossed around Wednesday night: Heisman Trophy.

“For one, we gotta make playoffs, New Year’s Six,” Gordon said. “I feel like the Heisman Trophy has to come back to Stillwater. I feel like that’s a huge thing.”

