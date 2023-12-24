Oklahoma State football star Ollie Gordon II announces return to Cowboys for 2024 season

Oklahoma State fans got their much-desired Christmas gift a day early.

Cowboy All-American running back Ollie Gordon II released a video on social media Sunday announcing his intention to remain at OSU for the 2024 season.

Along with help from Pistol Pete and OSU president Kayse Shrum, Gordon shot parts of the video in front of Barry Sanders’ statue and on the 50-yard line of Boone Pickens Stadium.

The sophomore star leads the nation in rushing yards with 1,614 and won the Doak Walker Award as college football's top running back.

OSU will face Texas A&M on Wednesday night in the Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston.

More: Ollie Gordon, LD Brown explain what makes Oklahoma State's John Wozniak 'a player's coach'

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State football star Ollie Gordon II announces return for 2024