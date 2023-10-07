What Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy had to say after win vs. Kansas State

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State lost receiver De’Zhaun Stribling for the season after he suffered a hand injury in practice last week, head coach Mike Gundy announced Friday night after a 29-21 win against Kansas State.

Stribling, a Washington State transfer, was on the sideline in a black cast.

“That was a tough break for us,” Gundy said.

Stribling entered as OSU’s second-leading receiver with 14 receptions for 198 yards and a touchdown. He also missed most of the South Alabama game after suffering a different injury early that night.

In his absence, veteran Rashod Owens earned the start in Stribling’s place. Owens caught a career-best five passes for 75 yards, including a career-long 45-yard reception.

“That was a big hit,” Dunn said. “But Rashod stepped up and he did a great job. He’s a great leader for us, he’s an older guy, he can play both sides.”

Dunn said Owens also played the receiver spot on the opposite side of the field, which allowed Talyn Shettron to play his traditional spot at times.

OSU was also without safety Lyrik Rawls and linebacker Justin Wright. Both underwent season-ending surgeries this week.

And offensive lineman Davis Dotson was also unavailable due to an undisclosed injury.

Mike Gundy addresses Trey Rucker situation

Gundy hasn’t been faced with many legal problems from players within his program in recent years, yet with redshirt senior safety Trey Rucker recently charged with driving under the influence, Gundy fell back on his experience in deciding to allow Rucker to play Friday.

“When we have these situations, I have to look at the whole picture,” Gundy told The Oklahoman. “In some of these situations, if it could go either way, then I have to let the system run its course. And that’s a decision I have to make.”

Gundy explained how he has had situations with players where evidence was such that waiting on the legal system was not necessary. But with Rucker, he feels it is most fair to allow the player to remain active as part of the team while awaiting a Nov. 6 preliminary hearing in his case.

Rucker started and had a career-high 11 tackles, including a couple of key stops in the second half.

“It’s not something that’s cut-and-dried,” Gundy said of Rucker’s situation. “I look at the facts and I gotta be fair to him, and I gotta be fair to the university, and that’s the direction I go. And I’ve been wrong before. But most of the time, I have a pretty good feel for it, unfortunately, because I’ve been doing this a long time.”

Alex Hale ties OSU record with 5 field goals

As Gundy left the theater room following his postgame interview, he passed placekicker Alex Hale, who was on his way in to talk to those same reporters.

“I think you tied a record,” Gundy told his kicker. “I know you’re from Australia, but do you know what ‘cinco’ is?”

Gundy gave Hale a brief lesson on counting in Spanish, then congratulated his kicker on a hugely important performance in which he made five field goals.

Hale, who is from Point Frederick in New South Wales, Australia, tied the OSU single-game record for made field goals with five, and the record for attempted field goals with six (one was blocked because of a protection bust).

WIth the wind whipping around Boone Pickens Stadium after a cold front passed through and brought in strong north winds, Hale was unflappable.

“It’s always hard to tell in Boone Pickens,” Hale said of the wind. “It’s always swirling. You have to play it straight and hope you don’t get a crazy gust.”

Cowboys struggle in red zone

Even with Hale’s big night, the Cowboys would have preferred less field goals and more touchdowns.

“Way too many field goals,” Dunn said. “If a couple of those turn into touchdowns, the game’s out of reach and you can start to coast in a little bit. We’ve gotta go back to the drawing board on that and see what we did wrong in those areas.”

OSU reached the red zone six times and scored five times.

But the struggles to cross the goal line were problematic for a team that entered the night 11 for 11 in the red zone with nine TDs.

“I think when we got inside the 12-yard line, they whipped us up front,” Gundy said.

OSU offensive lineman Preston Wilson said he believes it’s something that can be corrected. After all, the line has shown improvement each of the past two games.

“We’re just doing exactly what we're coached to do and I think that we do need to come away with more touchdowns in the red zone,” Wilson said. “And I know that’s something we’re going to fix for sure.

“I know they did stunt and do a few blitzes and different things that maybe we hadn’t prepared for. They had two weeks just like us. They can change things just like we can change things. But I have no doubt moving forward we’ll be able to get that figured out.”

Extra points

Tulsa transfer and former Del City star Anthony Goodlow made his first start for the Cowboys. … Tight end Josiah Johnson caught three passes for 31 yards, both personal bests at OSU after transferring from UMass. … OSU did not allow a sack by the Wildcats, who entered leading the Big 12 with 3.5 sacks per game.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy gives injury updates, more