Oklahoma State basketball vs. Oral Roberts: 3 takeaways as Cowboys roll past Golden Eagles

STILLWATER — There was no shortage of scoring in Gallegher-Iba Arena Sunday afternoon.

Oklahoma State scored 14 3-point baskets and shot 46.7% from deep in a 81-60 win over Oral Roberts. With the win, the Cowboys tie a season-high, two consecutive wins.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

More: Oklahoma State basketball: Breaking down the Cowboys' roster for the 2023-24 season

OSU’s offense highlights dominant win

OSU’s 13 3-pointers marked the second-highest total logged by the Cowboys (5-5) this season. Three OSU players – Bryce Thompson (13), Quion Williams (13) and Eric Dailey Jr. (12) – posted double-digit scoring. Freshman center Brandon Garrison fell just two points short (8).

The 6:01 point in the first half marked the final time the Golden Eagles (4-6) would trail by single digits, a large portion of which coach Mike Boynton credited to his team’s offensive fluency.

Shortly thereafter, OSU went on a 17-2 run to end the half, and followed with a 12-2 run midway through the second half, something the group did rather infrequently in the earlier stages of nonconference play.

More: Five things to know about Oklahoma State men's basketball team for 2023-24 season

Cowboys show improvement in ball security

In its 72-57 win over Tulsa last Sunday, OSU posted 28 turnovers, marking the most recorded in a single game during Boynton’s tenure. It was also the most since OSU’s loss to OU since a 1988 Bedlam loss to Oklahoma.

But this Sunday was a different story. OSU minimized its self-inflicted wounds, committing just 11 turnovers.

And as Boynton noted, clean play opens up offensive fluency, as shown Sunday afternoon.

Defensive improvement visible… OSU stalls a potent ORU offense

Heading into Sunday’s game, ORU averaged 76.4 points per game.

OSU continued its defensive success from last week’s win over the Golden Hurricane, limiting the Golden Eagles to a season-low point total.

Stalling such a potent ORU offense makes the Cowboys’ defensive improvement quite apparent. OSU forced its opponent to 13 turnovers – nine of which came in the first half of play – and limited ORU to just six 3-point makes.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State basketball beats Oral Roberts, moves to .500 on season