Oklahoma State basketball live score updates vs BYU in Big 12 game

Coach Mike Boynton and the Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-14, 2-9 Big 12) host the 19th-ranked BYU Cougars (18-6, 6-5) on Saturday in Stillwater. Here's what you need to know:

More: Former Ada star Jaxson Robinson's gym-rat nature has carried him to success at BYU

Oklahoma State basketball live score updates vs. BYU

More: Big 12 power rankings: Exhausted Kansas welcoming schedule quirk in expanded league

Oklahoma State basketball highlights vs. BYU

Tweets by OSUMBB

More: How did Oklahoma State athletic department fare financially for 2023 fiscal year?

What time does Oklahoma State basketball vs. BYU start?

Date: Saturday, Feb. 17

Time: 1 p.m. CT

Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater

The Cowboys and Cougars will tip off their Big 12 college basketball game at 1 p.m. CT.

More: Former Ada star Jaxson Robinson's gym-rat nature has carried him to success at BYU

What channel is Oklahoma State vs. BYU basketball on today?

Streaming: ESPN+/Big 12 Now

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

James Westling (play-by-play) and Bryndon Manzer (analyst) will be the announcing crew for the ESPN+/Big 12 Now game.

More: How Oklahoma State basketball was hampered by shaky late-game play in Bedlam loss to OU

Oklahoma State vs. BYU basketball betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Saturday, Feb. 17

Spread: BYU (-5.5)

Over/under: 151.5

Moneyline: BYU -275 | OSU +220

More: How Oklahoma State's Brandon Garrison elevated his game under tutelage of Tommy Griffin

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State basketball live score updates vs BYU in Big 12 game