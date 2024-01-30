What channel is Oklahoma State basketball vs. Kansas on today? Time, TV schedule

STILLWATER — The OSU men's basketball team hits the road for a game against No. 8-ranked Kansas at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Here's what you need to know about the matchup between the Cowboys (9-11, 1-6 Big 12) and the Jayhawks (16-4, 4-3 Big 12):

What time does Oklahoma State basketball vs. Kansas start?

Date: Tuesday, Jan. 30

Time: 8 p.m. CT

Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

What channel is OSU vs. Kansas basketball on Saturday?

TV: ESPN (Cox 29/HD 720, Dish 140, DirecTV 206, U-verse 602/HD 1602)

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

Oklahoma State vs. Kansas basketball betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Tuesday, Jan. 30

Spread: Kansas (-16.5)

Over/under: 145.5

Moneyline: N/A

