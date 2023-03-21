Oklahoma Sooners hire former UNT head coach and OU alum Seth Littrell as offensive analyst

The Oklahoma Sooners added to their coaching staff with the addition of former North Texas head coach and Sooners alum, Seth Littrell.

Littrell joins the Sooners staff after seven seasons with the Mean Green. Prior to that he spent time with Arizona, Indiana, and North Carolina as an offensive coordinator.

“Great opportunity for us to get better on staff with former Oklahoma Sooner,” Brent Venables said when he met with the media to open media day. “A a guy that’s been around the country and he’s been a head football coach and did a fantastic job while he was at North Texas. And one of my favorite players that I didn’t coach per se, but one of my favorite players, a guy I love having in the locker room.”

Littrell played for the Sooners from 1997 to 2000 and was a member of Oklahoma’s national championship team.

As co-offensive coordinator with Arizona, Littrell helped the Wildcats average 28.2 points per game in 2010 and 30.2 points per game in 2011. As the OC under former Sooners assistant Kevin Wilson, Littrell helped the Hoosiers average 30.8 points per game in 2012 and 38.4 points per game in 2013.

Then with the Tar Heels in 2014, Littrell’s offense scored 33.2 points per game followed by 40.7 points per game in 2015. In his time at North Texas, the Mean Green averaged fewer than 30 points per game just twice in seven seasons. One of which was his first year at the helm in 2016.

With Littrell’s experience coordinating offenses, he’ll be a huge asset to Jeff Lebby and the Oklahoma Sooners’ offense.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire