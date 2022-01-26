Oklahoma Sooners 2022 target Gracen Halton decommits from Oregon

This past weekend, the Oklahoma Sooners hosted their first major recruiting event in the Brent Venables era. There were several players present across recruiting classes and the Oklahoma Sooners have used that to their advantage, apparently making a strong impression on four-star edge prospect Gracen Halton.

Halton, who was committed to the Oregon Ducks received a Crystal Ball projection from OUInsider at 247Sports Parker Thune on Monday. Now just a couple of days later, Halton has decommitted from the Ducks.

Within minutes of his decommittment, further projections from On3 Sports and Rivals indicate that Halton will likely be joining the Oklahoma Sooners. SoonerScoops’ Josh McCuiston and On3’s Justin Hopkins have the Oklahoma Sooners clearly in the sights of the four-star prospect out of San Diego, California.

🔮 New #Sooners Rivals Forecast 2022 4-Star SDE Gracen Halton

6-2 / 259

NA (San Diego, CA) By: Co-Publisher/Recruiting Editor https://t.co/ANUxj3CLkt Josh McCuistion (76.1%)https://t.co/nnSVhjAihx — Sooner Report (@SoonerReport) January 26, 2022

🔮 New #Sooners On3 Prediction 2022 4-Star DL Gracen Halton

6-2 / 262

St. Augustine (San Diego, CA) By: Oregon Insider Justin Hopkins

Confidence: 70%https://t.co/aAoP2o2OVr — Sooner Report (@SoonerReport) January 26, 2022

Halton is a four-star prospect across the major recruiting services and could figure into the Oklahoma Sooners defensive line rotation similarly to Isaiah Thomas. An edge player who has the size to play on the interior on pass rush downs.

With the decommitment from Oregon, now all we await is an official announcement of his future playing destination. With National Signing Day coming on Feb. 2nd, we’ll hear something official in the next week.

Gracen Halton’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position ESPN 4 264 18 24 Rivals 4 – 19 17 247Sports 4 244 21 32 247 Composite 4 263 23 32 On3 Recruiting 4 – 22 37 On3 Composite 4 251 19 30

Vitals

Hometown San Diego, CA Projected Position DL Height 270 Weight 6-2

Recruitment

Offered on Dec. 30, 2021

Visit on Jan. 22, 2022

Notable Offers

Oklahoma

Oregon (decommitted – 1/26/2022)

Film

See more Gracen Halton highlights at HUDL

