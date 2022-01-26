Oklahoma Sooners 2022 target Gracen Halton decommits from Oregon

John Williams
·2 min read
In this article:
This past weekend, the Oklahoma Sooners hosted their first major recruiting event in the Brent Venables era. There were several players present across recruiting classes and the Oklahoma Sooners have used that to their advantage, apparently making a strong impression on four-star edge prospect Gracen Halton.

Halton, who was committed to the Oregon Ducks received a Crystal Ball projection from OUInsider at 247Sports Parker Thune on Monday. Now just a couple of days later, Halton has decommitted from the Ducks.

Within minutes of his decommittment, further projections from On3 Sports and Rivals indicate that Halton will likely be joining the Oklahoma Sooners. SoonerScoops’ Josh McCuiston and On3’s Justin Hopkins have the Oklahoma Sooners clearly in the sights of the four-star prospect out of San Diego, California.

Halton is a four-star prospect across the major recruiting services and could figure into the Oklahoma Sooners defensive line rotation similarly to Isaiah Thomas. An edge player who has the size to play on the interior on pass rush downs.

With the decommitment from Oregon, now all we await is an official announcement of his future playing destination. With National Signing Day coming on Feb. 2nd, we’ll hear something official in the next week.

Gracen Halton’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

ESPN

4

264

18

24

Rivals

4

19

17

247Sports

4

244

21

32

247 Composite

4

263

23

32

On3 Recruiting

4

22

37

On3 Composite

4

251

19

30

Vitals

Hometown

San Diego, CA

Projected Position

DL

Height

270

Weight

6-2

Recruitment

  • Offered on Dec. 30, 2021

  • Visit on Jan. 22, 2022

Notable Offers

  • Oklahoma

  • Oregon (decommitted – 1/26/2022)

Film

See more Gracen Halton highlights at HUDL

List

Oklahoma Sooners 2022 Recruiting Class Commitment Tracker

