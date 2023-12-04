Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel likely entering transfer portal; Jackson Arnold era begins

NORMAN — The Jackson Arnold era appears to be here for OU.

Dillon Gabriel, OU's record-setting quarterback, appears headed to the transfer portal for a final season of eligibility.

Gabriel, while not outright saying he was entering the transfer portal, posted a message on X (formerly Twitter) thanking OU fans for the last two seasons.

"Thanks for your faith in me and the opportunity to lead and be a member of OU's team 128 and 129," Gabriel posted.

Dillon Gabriel had mentioned OU departure before

The move wasn't entirely unexpected.

Gabriel had long talked about this being his final season, as he worked to pass the torch to Arnold, though many expected him to make a run at the NFL after this season.

Gabriel threw for 3,660 yards, 30 touchdowns and six interceptions this season, moving into the top 10 all-time in career passing yards and touchdown passes.

He has 14,865 career passing yards and 125 touchdowns.

This season, he also became a key piece of the Sooners' rushing attack, running for 373 yards and 12 touchdowns.

His biggest moment came against Texas, when he led a late touchdown drive, capped by a 3-yard touchdown pass to Nic Anderson with 15 seconds left to lift the Sooners to a 34-30 win over the Longhorns.

Gabriel came to OU after three seasons at UCF, the first under Jeff Lebby as offensive coordinator.

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) drops back to pass during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. Oklahoma won 69-45.

When Lebby came aboard as Brent Venables' offensive coordinator, Lebby convinced Gabriel to join him in Norman, just hours before Gabriel was scheduled to attend his first class at UCLA.

Lebby was recently hired as Mississippi State's head coach, leaving Gabriel one potential landing spot.

Jackson Arnold may soon take the helm as OU quarterback

Now, the Sooners turn to Arnold, the five-star freshman who saw limited action this season but was pressed into duty in the second half of the win over BYU late in the season after Gabriel suffered a head injury.

Arnold was 18 of 24 for 202 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions.

He also ran for 78 yards and a touchdown.

Arnold figures to be the Sooners' quarterback when they take on Arizona in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 28.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Dillon Gabriel may enter transfer portal; Jackson Arnold next OU QB