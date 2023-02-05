Oklahoma offers 2024 4-star wide receiver and Michigan State commit Nick Marsh

It seems like Emmett Jones and Jeff Lebby have been spending a lot of time together figuring out their attack strategy for the 2024 receivers class. With a flurry of new offers and recruiting projections at the position, Lebby and Jones are putting in the work.

They continue to make up for the lost time as their latest wide receiver offer takes them to Michigan. 2024 four-star receiver Marsh is currently committed to Michigan State. While he is committed, there are still ten months until the early signing period. That amount of time essentially keeps this recruitment very much up for grabs. At the very least, the Sooners have time to make their best recruiting pitch.

Marsh is a 6-foot-3 kid with a knack for straight-line speed that he uses to beat defenders vertically. He wins at the catch point and over defenders far more often than he loses. He fits the typical mold for an outside receiver that Jeff Lebby is looking for with his height.

Nicholas Marsh’s Recruiting Profile

Film

Hudl

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position ESPN 4 187 5 25 Rivals 4 40 3 7 247Sports 4 93 2 16 247 Composite 4 74 3 10 On3 Recruiting 4 128 2 16 On3 Consensus 4 57 2 10

Vitals

Hometown River Rouge, MI Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 6-3 Weight 195 lbs

Recruitment

Offered Feb. 3, 2023

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

Oklahoma

Arizona State

Arkansas

Boston College

Central Michigan

Kentucky

Michigan

Notre Dame

Tennessee

