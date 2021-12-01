Oklahoma checks in at No. 14 in latest College Football Playoff rankings

After Oklahoma’s 37-33 loss at Oklahoma State in the regular season finale, the Sooners fell four spots to No. 14 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

The loss ended Oklahoma’s pursuit of a berth into the College Football Playoff and likely means OU is headed for an Alamo Bowl date on Dec. 29 against the loser of the Pac-12 Championship game against either Oregon or Utah.

Check out the full #CFBPlayoff selection committee rankings for games played through November 27. Where does your team rank as we head into conference championship weekend and Selection Day? 🏈🏆 pic.twitter.com/RBhlBBCWeQ — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) December 1, 2021

Georgia remained No. 1 in the CFP rankings and has been the top team in each of this season’s five rankings. The Bulldogs blanked Georgia Tech 45-0 to finish off a perfect 12-0 regular season.

Michigan jumped up three spots to No. 2 after beating Ohio State 42-27. It was the Wolverines’ first win over the Buckeyes since 2011 and snapped an eight-game losing streak for Michigan in the series.

Alabama and Cincinnati remained at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively. After dispatching of Oklahoma, Oklahoma State moved up two spots and garnered its highest ranking at No. 5. Notre Dame sits at No. 6.

After the Fighting Irish, the rest of the top 10 looks like this: Ohio State at No. 7, Ole Miss at No. 8, Baylor at No. 9 and Oregon at No. 10.

Conference championship weekend features four games that will determine the College Football Playoff participants. Oklahoma State and Baylor meet at 11 a.m. on ABC in the Big 12 Championship game, Georgia battles Alabama at 3 p.m. on CBS in the SEC Championship, Cincinnati against Houston at 3 p.m. on ABC in the American Athletic Conference Championship and Michigan plays Iowa in the Big Ten Championship at 7 p.m. on FOX.

