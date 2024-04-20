OKC Thunder to face New Orleans Pelicans in first round of 2024 NBA playoffs

The Oklahoma City Thunder will face the New Orleans Pelicans in their first-round series matchup. This comes after the Pelicans’ 105-98 win over the Sacramento Kings in the play-in tournament for the eighth seed on Friday.

Brandon Ingram had 24 points on 10-of-20 shooting, six rebounds and six assists. Trey Murphy III totaled 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting and eight rebounds. Jonas Valanciunas tallied 19 points and 12 rebounds.

The first-seeded Thunder will look to collect their first playoff series win since 2016. This is the first of presumably several playoff trips for the trio of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren.

The Pelicans will likely be without Zion Williamson for most of the first round as he recovers from a hamstring strain. Ingram has looked hobbled at times since his return from a bruised knee.

In their season series, the Thunder won two of the three matchups. OKC’s one loss included a blown 22-point lead. Game 1 will be on Sunday, April 21. The full series schedule can be read here.

