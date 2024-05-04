OKC Thunder to face Dallas Mavericks in Round 2 of 2024 NBA playoffs

The Oklahoma City Thunder will face the Dallas Mavericks in Round 2 of the 2024 NBA playoffs.

The first-seeded Thunder swept the New Orleans Pelicans in the first round. They’ve enjoyed a week off between series as they awaited the second-round results.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks clinched their series with a win over the LA Clippers in Game 6 on Friday. Luka Doncic finished with 28 points, 13 assists and seven rebounds. Kyrie Irving had 30 points on 11-of-19 shooting.

The Thunder won three of the four matchups against the Mavericks this season. OKC’s one loss was its worst defeat of the season against Dallas after it welcomed its new additions following the trade deadline.

The full second-round series schedule can be read here.

