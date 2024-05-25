OKC Thunder dominates rankings of NBA's top 25 players age 25 & under

The OKC Thunder is widely considered to have the best young core in the NBA.

Despite entering this season with the second-youngest roster in the league, OKC earned the No. 1 seed in the West. It then reached the conference semifinals, where it suffered a 4-2 series loss to Dallas.

OKC's young core received recognition from The Ringer, which released an article titled "The Best of the NBA's Next Generation Rankings" on Wednesday. The article ranked the top 25 players in the NBA age 25 and under.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished third on the list. The 25-year-old guard averaged 30.1 points and 6.2 assists this season, which helped him finish second in MVP voting.

Chet Holmgren ranked No. 7 on The Ringer's list. The 22-year-old center averaged 16.5 points and 7.9 rebounds, which helped him finish second in Rookie of the Year voting.

Finally, Jalen Williams claimed the No. 8 spot. The 23-year-old forward averaged 19.1 points and 4.5 assists in his second season.

Here's a look at the complete rankings.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, left, forward Jalen Williams, center, and forward Chet Holmgren (7) joke around after an NBA basketball game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Washington Wizards at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024.

The Ringer's Top 25 NBA players age 25 and under

