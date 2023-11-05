OHSAA regional finals: Which central Ohio soccer, volleyball teams advanced to state?

Central Ohio boys soccer, girls soccer and girls volleyball squads competed for regional championships on Saturday. Which teams earned state berths? Here's a recap of the action.

Scioto (27-1) also was looking for its first regional title. The Irish were led this season by senior middle hitter Alec Rothe , who will play at Florida. “It’s unfortunate how it turned out, but I’m so proud of this team and will love them forever,” Rothe said. “We’ve done some incredible things together this year, and the excitement and joy of those memories will be with me forever.”

Orange was led by senior Maddie Cugino, who had 15 kills, including the final one to complete the sweep in the third set. Izzy Scholvin had 29 assists and Lily Barron added 11 kills. “This was a good tribute to the seniors before us,” Cugino said. “Since I was a freshman, we made it to regional finals three years and each time we’ve come so close, and I’m just glad to finally finish the job.”

Competing in its fifth regional final, Orange earned its first state tournament berth, beating previously undefeated Scioto 25-23, 25-17, 25-23 at Hilliard Darby. The Pioneers (25-3) will play Toledo St. Ursula in a Division I state semifinal at 2 p.m. Friday at Wright State. “You don’t realize how hard it is to get to the state tournament and what a journey it is,” said coach Katie Duy, whose team last reached a regional final in 2021. “We’ve had some great teams. We’ve had some great players come through Orange. ... We had a great game plan, they worked hard and they bought in.”

—Frank DiRenna

Senior Kaylee Musick, a setter and right-side hitter, helped lead Hartley to the title. “We really weren’t that surprised,” Musick said of the sweep. “After the first two sets, we knew what we had to do, and we just went out and executed and played our best.”

Hartley earned its first state tournament berth since 2021 and ninth overall, beating Marietta 25-12, 25-15, 25-4 in a Division II regional final at Heath. The Hawks (22-6) will play Gates Mills Gilmour Academy in a state semifinal at 6 p.m. Thursday at Wright State. “Marietta was 25-2,” Hartley coach Mike Rahe said. “We watched film and we had a pretty good idea what they were going to do. Our girls just executed flawlessly. I couldn’t ask for anything more from our kids.”

—Frank DiRenna

The Cardinals’ postseason surge continued with their first Division I regional championship since 2016. After a scoreless first half, Zeke Shalawylo scored less than four minutes into the second and Charlie Saas added what appeared to be insurance with 27:04 left — but his score ultimately became the game-winner — as St. Charles edged New Albany at Big Walnut. “They are the toughest team we’ve faced (in terms of) grit and never-ending energy,” Cardinals coach Chris Vonau said. “They were up for it and we weren’t. We came out slow and that goal gave us some momentum. We worked through different formations and different personnel. I’m proud of the resilience and fortitude we’ve had.”

Next up for St. Charles (11-7-2) is a state semifinal against Cincinnati Moeller (23-0) at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Wright State. The Crusaders have recorded 22 consecutive shutouts, including Saturday’s 2-0 win over Cincinnati St. Xavier in another regional final. St. Charles lost to Moeller 2-0 on Sept. 30 but has won five of six games since. “We don’t give up,” Shalawylo said. “All through our struggles, we knew we could do big things. But we never doubted ourselves.”