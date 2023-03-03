Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba met with Patriots at NFL Scouting Combine

Elite WR prospect in 2023 NFL Draft 'would like playing' for Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

One of the best playmakers in the 2023 NFL Draft class is Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and he is one of the players who have met with the New England Patriots at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this week.

Smith-Njigba confirmed his meeting with the Patriots during his press conference in Indy on Friday morning.

"Coach Bill Belichick, you know what type of franchise program they have over there," Smith-Njigba told reporters. Definitely would be awesome being in that system. Mac Jones also a great arm talent, great quarterback. Definitely would like playing there."

Smith-Njigba caught 95 passes for 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns in 2021. He missed all but three games of the 2022 season because of a hamstring injury.

The Patriots could have a couple different wide receivers to choose from with the No. 14 pick in the first round. Jordan Addison of USC and Quentin Johnston of TCU are projected to be selected in that range, too.

Recent mock drafts, including projections from ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. and our own Phil Perry, had the Patriots taking Smith-Njigba in Round 1.

Wide receiver is among the top positions of need for the Patriots this offseason. If they don't upgrade in this area via the trade market or free agency, selecting a wideout in the first couple rounds of the draft would be a good idea. Surrounding Jones with more talent at the skill positions would help him bounce back after a disappointing Year 2 in New England.