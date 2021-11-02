Ohio State vs. Nebraska football preview and prediction

We found out a little more about this Ohio State football team after a nine-point victory over the best team they’ve seen since week 2. The good news is the Buckeyes still look like a much-improved team from the beginning of the year to now.

Don’t be concerned that the game wasn’t a blowout. Penn State matches up well athletically with OSU, they just don’t have the same kind of depth. Not to mention, the Nittany Lions always seem to get up for the Ohio State game as it’s probably the closest thing they have to a rivalry.

Now the Bucks travel to Lincoln to take on a curious Nebraska team. While the Husker’s record is unimpressive, their largest margin of defeat is a mere eight points. Scott Frost has had his team in position to win every game they’ve played thus far, and nothing would help job security more than an upset win over mighty Ohio State.

Records and broadcast information

Records

Ohio State (7-1), Nebraska (3-6)

Broadcast, TV, Game Time

Date: Saturday, Nov. 6

Game Time: Noon EDT

Network: Fox

Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, Nebraska) Capacity: 90,000

All-Time Series: Ohio State leads 8 -1

Last Meeting: Ohio State defeated Nebraska 52-17 in 2020

Ohio State game plan for victory

It would be easy to look at Nebraska’s 3-6 record and think this game will be a walk in the park for the Buckeyes. But a closer look tells a different story. The Cornhuskers have been in every game they’ve played this year. If a few plays go differently, the Huskers realistically could have knocked off both Michigan (three-point loss) and Michigan State (three-point loss in overtime). Bottom line… don’t sleep on Scott Frost’s club.

TreVeyon Henderson was held in check until the third quarter when he started gaining big chunks of yards, most notably a 68-yard scamper that set up an Ohio State touchdown. It was the first time, at least for a half, that Henderson looked like a freshman. Nebraska doesn’t have the same caliber of run-stopping defense as Penn State, but they did hold Kenneth Walker to just 61 yards in their matchup with Sparty.

The Buckeyes kept pounding the rock and eventually wore Penn State down allowing Henderson to break free. As good as the passing game has been, Ohio State cannot become one-dimensional.

On the defensive side of the ball, OSU must keep Adrian Martinez in check. Martinez is passing for over 250 yards per game and rushing for another 50 yards per game. The defense needs to keep the Nebraska quarterback in duress and guessing. Martinez has been prone to making mistakes in big moments.

Key players for Ohio State

Miyan Williams – Running Back: We know TreVeyon Henderson is the RB1, but Miyan Willams needs to be effective spelling Henderson from time to time. Williams was the starter in week 1, however, injuries have kept the Cincinnati native from producing consistently. We witnessed his home run ability against Minnesota and he needs to continue to be that threat when Henderson is getting a break.

This was just too easy for @OhioStateFB's Miyan Williams 😤 pic.twitter.com/zhlHFs15O9 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 3, 2021

Ronnie Hickman – Hybrid Linebacker/Safety: Ronnie Hickman has been one of the most reliable Buckeye defenders this season. He leads the defense with 66 tackles and has added two interceptions. Hickman may be needed to spy on a mobile Adrian Martinez if the Nebraska QB starts making things happen with his legs.

RONNIE HICKMAN PICK SIX!!! pic.twitter.com/TCSxAv76zj — Barstool OSU (@BarstoolOSU) September 26, 2021

The Prediction

Ohio State gets the Big Noon Kick on Fox when they travel to Lincoln. Nebraska fans are passionate about Cornhusker football and will be out in full force, even for a kickoff that begins at 11 a.m. local time.

Nebraska has been close on several occasions this year and will give Ohio State its best shot. I have a feeling this one might be closer than fans may be comfortable with until late in the game. Scott Frost had a good game plan for Ohio State last year in Columbus and I expect he’ll have his team ready again in 2021.

I don’t believe the Huskers have the depth to hang with the Buckeyes and OSU may be feeling the hangover of a hard-fought battle with Penn State. Ohio State pulls away in the fourth quarter to stay in the Big Ten East driver’s seat.

Final Score

Ohio State 42, Nebraska 20

TIPICO Line

Ohio State favored by 14.5

All Betting Lines are Courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

