Ohio State vs. Michigan week is here. Here's what we know about 'The Game'

It's almost time for "The Game."

Coming off its 37-3 win against Minnesota Saturday afternoon, No. 2 Ohio State will travel to Ann Arbor on Saturday for an undefeated bout against No. 3 Michigan for a spot in the Big Ten championship game.

Michigan secured its 11th straight victory at Maryland Saturday, winning 31-24.

Here's what you need to know ahead of the latest installment of the Ohio State vs. Michigan game.

Ohio State is looking for first Michigan win since 2019

Ohio State has not had much success against Michigan as of late.

After recording an eight-game winning streak against the Wolverines between 2012-19, the Buckeyes have dropped each of its past two meetings against Michigan by a combined score of 87-50.

Last season, Ohio State led Michigan 20-17 at halftime before allowing four second-half touchdowns to lose 45-23.

Michigan is looking for its first three-game win streak vs. Ohio State since 1995-97

When Ohio State goes to Ann Arbor on Saturday, Michigan will have the chance to do something it hasn't done since 1997.

Michigan has not won three straight against Ohio State since 1995-97, when the Wolverines beat the Buckeyes by a combined score of 64-36.

Since that streak, Ohio State has beaten Michigan in 18 of their 24 total meetings.

Ohio State vs. Michigan odds: Is OSU favored against Michigan?

Here's the Ohio State vs. Michigan spread according to many major sportsbooks:

DraftKings: Ohio State +6

FanDuel: Ohio State +3.5

BetMGM: Ohio State +1.5

2023 Michigan schedule: How are the Wolverines doing?

Michigan has eased through its 2023 schedule.

Through 10 games, the Wolverines have faced one ranked opponent — No. 10 Penn State in a 24-15 win against the Nittany Lions Nov. 11.

Through 11 games, Michigan has averaged 38.3 points per game. The Wolverines defense has allowed 99 total points.

The Wolverines defense did not allow more than 10 points in a single game until Michigan's 52-10 win against Minnesota Oct. 7.

Here's what Michigan's schedule has looked like before its meeting with Ohio State:

Sept. 2: Michigan 30, East Carolina 3

Sept. 9: Michigan 35, UNLV 7

Sept. 16: Michigan 31, Bowling Green 6

Sept. 23: Michigan 31, Rutgers 7

Sept. 30: Michigan 45, Nebraska 7

Oct. 7: Michigan 52, Minnesota 10

Oct. 14: Michigan 52, Indiana 7

Oct. 21: Michigan 49, Michigan State 0

Nov. 4: Michigan 41, Purdue 13

Nov. 11: Michigan 24, Penn State 15

Nov. 18: Michigan 31, Maryland 24

2023 Ohio State schedule: How are the Buckeyes doing?

Here's what Ohio State's schedule has looked like before its meeting with Michigan:

Is Jim Harbaugh coaching Michigan vs. Ohio State?

Jim Harbaugh will not be coaching in Michigan vs. Ohio State Saturday.

The Michigan coach is serving a three-game suspension after the Big Ten found that the Wolverines had violated the conference's sportsmanship police with an in-person scouting operation over multiple years.

Harbaugh has been permitted to attend practices and other football activities throughout the week, but is not allowed to be on the sideline.

Who is coaching Michigan vs. Ohio State?

Sherrone Moore, Michigan's offensive coordinator and offensive line coach, is serving as the Wolverines' head coach during Harbaugh's suspension.

Moore led Michigan to its 24-15 win against No. 10 Penn State before the Wolverines' seven-point win against the Terrapins Saturday.

When was the first Ohio State vs. Michigan game?

Ohio State played Michigan for the first time Oct. 16, 1897, where the Buckeyes lost to the Wolverines 34-0.

Ohio State went unbeaten through its first 15 meetings with Michigan and did not get its first win until a 13-3 win Oct. 25, 1919.

When is Ohio State vs. Michigan?

Kickoff: 12 p.m., Nov. 25; Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan

What channel is the Ohio State-Michigan game on?

Ohio State vs. Michigan will kick off just after 12 p.m. on FOX as the network's "Big Noon Saturday" game of the week.

Is OSU vs. Michigan streaming?

The Buckeyes' matchup against the Wolverines will be available on any platform that offers FOX such as YouTubeTV, Hulu Live and Fubo TV, which offers a free trial.

OSU vs. Michigan is also available on the FOX Sports app.

Is Gus Johnson announcing OSU vs. Michigan?

Ohio State vs. Michigan will get FOX's "Big Noon Saturday" crew Saturday afternoon.

Here are the announcers for the Ohio State-Michigan game:

Gus Johnson (play-by-play)

Joel Klatt (analysis)

Jenny Taft (sideline)

Listen to Ohio State vs. Michigan on the radio

Ohio State football is broadcasted live on WBNS-FM/AM (97.1/1460).

Here are the announcers for the Ohio State-Michigan game:

Paul Keels (play-by-play)

Jim Lachey (analysis)

Matt Andrews (sideline)

What is Ohio State football's record vs. Michigan?

Ahead of the 119th meeting between Ohio State and Michigan, the Wolverines still hold an advantage in the overall series. Michigan leads the series 52-60-6, including the Buckeyes' 37-7 win in 2011 that was later vacated.

