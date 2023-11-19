Ohio State vs. Michigan spread: Is OSU favored to beat Michigan?

The Game is here. And Ohio State is coming in as the underdog.

Coming off back-to-back losses to rival Michigan in 2021 and 2022, the No. 2 Buckeyes will head to Ann Arbor with its opponent being the betting favorite for the first time in 2023.

Ohio State set up the Michigan game with a 37-3 home win against Minnesota Saturday.

Here's the latest betting information for Ohio State vs. Michigan Saturday.

What is the Ohio State vs. Michigan spread?

Nov 26, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Michigan Wolverines linebacker Michael Barrett (23) waves the Michigan flag following their 45-23 win over the Ohio State Buckeyes in the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Here's the Ohio State vs. Michigan spread according to many major sportsbooks:

DraftKings: Ohio State +6

FanDuel: Ohio State +4

BetMGM: Ohio State +1.5

What is the Michigan vs. Ohio State over/under?

FanDuel Sportsbook has the over/under for Ohio State vs. Michigan at 57.5 points, while BetRivers has it at 48.5 points.

Ohio State against the spread: Do the Buckeyes cover?

Ohio State has seemingly hit its stride against the spread.

After falling short of their 14.5-point spread against Wisconsin — beating the Badgers 24-10 in Madison — the Buckeyes have covered each of their last three spreads against Rutgers, Michigan State and Minnesota.

Ohio State has covered seven of 11 total matchups in 2023.

Ohio State has not been the underdog in a game since its College Football Playoff semifinal appearance against Georgia.

Michigan against the spread: Do the Wolverines cover?

Michigan has won each of its 11 games in 2023. But the Wolverines have not been consistent against the spread.

The Wolverines have covered in five of their 11 games in 2023, but have only covered one spread in their past three games: a 4-point spread against Penn State with a 24-15 win.

Michigan has not been an underdog since Ohio State was favored by as low as 7.5 points against the Wolverines in 2022 before losing to Michigan 45-23.

When is Ohio State vs. Michigan?

Kickoff: 12 p.m., Nov. 25; Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan

What channel is the Ohio State-Michigan game on?

Ohio State vs. Michigan will kick off just after 12 p.m. on FOX as the network's "Big Noon Saturday" game of the week.

Is OSU vs. Michigan streaming?

The Buckeyes' matchup against the Wolverines will be available on any platform that offers FOX such as YouTubeTV, Hulu Live and Fubo TV, which offers a free trial.

OSU vs. Michigan is also available on the FOX Sports app.

