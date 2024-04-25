Ohio State transfer forward signs with Tennessee basketball

Forward Felix Okpara signed with Tennessee on Thursday. He will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Vols.

Okpara signed with Ohio State on July 26, 2021. He played for the Buckeyes for two seasons.

The 6-foot-11, 235-pound forward is from Lagos, Nigeria.

Okpara ranks as the No. 35 overall transfer. He averaged 5.3 points, five rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game.

Tennessee has one commitment in its 2024 recruiting class. Bishop Boswell, a combo guard, signed with the Vols on Nov. 8, 2023. Okpara also joins guard Darlinstone Dubar as the second portal addition for Tennessee during the 2024 offseason.

READ: Rick Barnes discusses Felix Okpara signing with Tennessee

Adam Cairns/USA TODAY Network

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire