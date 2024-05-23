Ohio State has three five-star commits in 247Sports new rankings

The Ohio State football recruiting class of 2025 is shaping up to be a huge one as evidenced by the updated recruiting rankings released Wednesday by 247Sports. The Buckeyes currently have a dozen commitments and are currently ranked as the number two class in the country for the class of 2025.

The three top dogs in the class are all rated as five-stars according to the updated rankings, with quarterback Tavien St. Clair getting one of the larger bumps from being ranked the No. 6 player in the country all the way up to No. 2. It is not surprising to see him rise up the rankings, as the now five-star plays at a smaller school in Bellefontaine, Ohio, and therefore the exposure isn’t as strong. You can likely credit the rise due to his elite showings during off-season camps.

The other two five-stars are Devin Sanchez, the cornerback from Texas, and Na’eem Offord, the cornerback from Alabama.

🚨 CLASS OF 2025 5-STARS 🚨 1⃣ Bryce Underwood, QB (LSU commit) 🐯

2⃣ Tavien St. Clair, QB (Ohio State commit) 🌰

3⃣ David Sanders Jr., OT

4⃣ Devin Sanchez, CB (Ohio State commit) 🌰

5⃣ Dakorien Moore, WR FULL RANKINGS 📈 https://t.co/FSTsC35EJV pic.twitter.com/LcCwiMoYs1 — 247Sports (@247Sports) May 22, 2024

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion. Follow Josh Keatley on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire