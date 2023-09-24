Ohio State star Marvin Harrison Jr. returns after injuring right ankle against Notre Dame

Harrison got rolled up on while blocking for a TreVeyon Henderson TD run

Star Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. had his right ankle rolled up on while blocking during the third quarter of the No. 6 Buckeyes’ game against No. 9 Notre Dame.

Harrison was engaged with his defender on TreVeyon Henderson’s TD run as Henderson rushed to Harrison’s side of the field. As Notre Dame's Xavier Watts pursued Henderson and dove to tackle him, Harrson’s ankle severely turned inwards as Watts crashed into him from behind.

Marvin Harrison Jr is down. Oh no. pic.twitter.com/Df1Y6R7LYm — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) September 24, 2023

Harrison had to be helped off the field by two Ohio State trainers after he was face down on the field for a couple of minutes after the play.

However, Harrison didn't miss a single offensive play. Harrison had his ankle taped in Ohio State's injury tent and jogged along the sideline as Notre Dame held onto the ball for nearly half the third quarter on a 13-play touchdown drive. When Ohio State returned to the field leading 10-7, Harrison made a catch on the Buckeyes' first play back on offense.

The son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison is considered the best wide receiver eligible for the 2024 NFL draft and a possible top-three pick. Harrison had 77 catches for 1,263 yards and 14 TDs as a sophomore in 2022 and entered the game with 14 catches for 304 yards and three scores through three games in 2023.