Ohio State softball winning streak stopped at nine by Illinois

For a bit, it looked like the Ohio State softball team would run its winning streak to ten-straight games, but then disaster struck on defense. Up 6-3, errors and miscues led to the Illini tying things up, then taking the lead and scoring eight runs over the last two innings to win 11-6.

It was an anticlimactic end to a resurgent OSU team that has been looking to continue its climb up the Big Ten standings. At one point in the sixth inning, a Buckeye throwing error cleared the bases and resembled a little league home run.

There were good moments in the game, especially when the Buckeyes hit three home runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to seemingly take control of the game. It was not meant to be.

The loss drops Ohio State’s record overall record to 29-18 and its Big Ten record to 10-10. The Buckeyes will end the regular season at Michigan this weekend.

