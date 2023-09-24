Ohio State scores with 1 second left to top Notre Dame 17-14

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – After 59 minutes and 57 seconds of punches and counterpunches, Saturday night's Ohio State-Notre Dame showdown came down to one play.

Then Chip Trayanum delivered.

Trayanum, who transferred from Arizona State to be a linebacker only to switch back to running back, scored on a 1-yard run with 1 second left to give the No. 6 Buckeyes a 17-14 victory over No. 9 Notre Dame in front of 77,622 at Notre Dame Stadium.

When Ohio State coach Ryan Day was asked what was the difference in the game, he said, "Toughness. Toughness. That's it.

"Physicality, across the board. Finish it off. Having guts. ... This is a tough team. We're proud to be from Ohio. It's always been Ohio against the world. And it'll continue to be Ohio against the world. And I'll tell you I love those kids."

When TreVeyon Henderson put the Buckeyes (4-0) ahead 10-0 lead with a 61-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter, it looked like Ohio State was on its way to make it six straight over Notre Dame in its first trip to South Bend since 1996.

But the Fighting Irish (4-1) put together two long touchdown drives to seemingly take control of the game. The second of them was a 96-yarder in 11 plays against a Buckeyes defensively that looked worn down.

The Buckeyes looked doomed when receiver Emeka Egbuka was stuffed on a fourth-and-inches end around at the Irish 11 with just over 4 minutes left.

Ohio State's defense forced a Notre Dame punt, and the Buckeyes took possession at their own 35-yard line with 1:26 left. A fourth-down completion to Julian Fleming to the Irish 32 kept the drive alive. A completion to Marvin Harrison Jr. moved it to the 13.

A near-interception and intentional grounding call made it third-and-19. Kyle McCord, in the biggest drive of his OSU career, then threw to Egbuka for a 21-yard completion to the Notre Dame 1.

McCord threw incomplete to Harrison, leaving one play with 3 seconds to go. After a Notre Dame timeout, McCord handed to the 233-pound Trayanum, who ran through the left side landed with the ball just into the end zone.

The first half made last year's 21-10 Ohio State victory over Notre Dame look like an offensive explosion. Ohio State managed the only points of the half, a 31-yard field goal by Jayden Fielding with 26 left in the second quarter.

But both teams have ample chances before that. Notre Dame dominated the first 1½ quarters with nothing to show for it. On the Irish's first drive, they faced a fourth-and-1 from the OSU 18 after moving 71 yards in 13 plays.

Quarterback Sam Hartman rolled right and was originally ruled to have gotten the first down before he was knocked out of bounds by Ohio State linebacker Cody Simon. But on replay review, Hartman was judged to have been short of the marker.

Notre Dame drove to the Ohio State 29 on its next possession before the Buckeyes forced two incompletions to force a field-goal attempt. Spencer Shrader's 47-yarder was pulled left.

The Buckeyes did little offensively in the first quarter before awakening. Ohio State drove 70 yards in 13 plays to the Notre Dame 1. But Miyan Williams was stuffed on third down, and McCord's pass to tight end Cade Stover on a rollout to the right was deflected away on fourth down.

Ohio State got the ball back with under 4 minutes left in the half. The drive started with a 7-yard completion to Harrison on his first target of the game. A pass-interference call on the Irish against Harrison moved the ball to the Irish 49. Consecutive completions from McCord to Egbuka moved the ball to the 15. McCord went to Egbuka again on the next play, but Egbuka dropped the ball in the end zone. The drive then stalled and Fielding gave the Buckeyes the 3-0 halftime lead.

IHartman completed 9 of 10 passes in the first quarter but was 0 for 3 in the second.

McCord finished with 240 yards on 21-of-37 passing.

