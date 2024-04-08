Ohio State running back reportedly set to enter transfer portal

Apr. 8—The Ohio State running back room reportedly remains in flux as spring football winds down.

247Sports was first to report Dallan Hayden told the Ohio State football staff he will enter the transfer portal when the spring window opens later this month.

That would make him the fourth scholarship running back to leave the program since the end of last season, joining Miyan Williams (NFL draft), Chip Trayanum (Kentucky) and Evan Pryor (Cincinnati).

Ohio State also lost running backs coach Tony Alford to Michigan in March, a move that was surprising as much for the timing as the designation.

Hayden told reporters last week he understood Alford's decision and did not indicate he was unhappy with his situation on the team.

"Coach Alford was a big part of why I came to Ohio State, so to see him leave was sad, but you know, he has a family to take care of so and I completely understood," said Hayden, who was a four-star recruit in the class of 2022 from Memphis, Tenn.

He ran for 553 yards in 10 games as a true freshman, including a pair of 100-yard games, but Alford seemed reluctant to lean on him even when the Buckeyes were very short on healthy running backs late in the season.

Last season, Hayden played in three games but redshirted, a decision that came as a surprise to outsiders but was described as mutual by Haden and Alford.

"Obviously, I wanted be on the field because freshman year I played and then got redshirted, so it was tough," Hayden said last week. "Everything happens for a reason."

As last season unfolded, he might have expected his patience to pay off this year, but the picture has changed significantly in the running back room.

Aside from the exits, Ohio State surprisingly retained 2023 starter TreVeyon Henderson, who was expected to enter the NFL Draft, and attracted All-SEC performer Quinshon Judkins from Mississippi out of he transfer portal.

That gives the Buckeyes perhaps the best 1-2 punch in the nation but might leave few carries for anyone else.

"I feel like it will still pay off," Hayden said last week. "We need it. We have depth, so it will pay off."

He also praised Judkins and new running backs coach Carlos Locklyn, who joined the program last week after two years at Oregon.

"I feel like he's a great coach," Hayden said. "You know, I've actually known him for a minute. He used to coach in the Memphis area for a while, so he's a really good ball coach. Really good guy."

Without Hayden, Ohio State still has four scholarship backs in Henderson, Judkins and true freshmen James Peoples and Sam Williams-Dixon, but seeing Locklyn look for more depth in the transfer portal this spring would not be surprising.

Hayden would be the 19th scholarship player to transfer from Ohio State this offseason with more likely to follow when spring football ends this weekend.

Head coach Ryan Day also has brought in several high-profile transfers, including Judkins, quarterback Will Howard (Kansas State), center Seth McLaughlin (Alabama) and All-American safety Caleb Downs (Alabama).