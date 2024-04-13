Ohio State reports largest spring football game crowd in seven years

April 13, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Fans chant, "O-H-I-O!" during the first half of the Ohio State LifeSports spring football game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday.

Ohio State drew more than 80,000 fans to its spring football game on Saturday.

The announced attendance of 80,012 was the largest for the scrimmage at Ohio Stadium since 2017.

The Buckeyes had only five previous spring game crowds surpassing 80,000, including the crowd of 80,134 seven years ago. Their largest was in 2016 when they set a national record with 100,189 in attendance at the Horseshoe on the heels of 99,391 the previous year.

A favorable weather forecast for this weekend contributed to a spike in ticket sales in the leadup to the spring game. Along with sunny skies, temperatures approached 60 degrees during the afternoon.

Announced attendance for the Buckeyes’ spring game last year was 75,122, which had been the previous high since 2017 and a mark that would lead the nation.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch and can be reached at jkaufman@dispatch.com.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State football spring game attendance was the largest since 2017