Ohio State offensive lineman Avery Henry reflects on 'crazy journey' through bone cancer

One year ago Sunday, Ohio State offensive lineman Avery Henry was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a bone cancer. And as Henry reflected on the "crazy journey" he's been on, Henry admitted he would not change a thing.

"I was lost for a long time," Henry posted on X, formerly Twitter. "But out of the blue came a saying that I live by now. Everything you once were is destroyed because that is who you weren't!! To me this means many things. When I was in the hospital, I saw my body degrade before my eyes. Praying that I wouldn't be like this forever. So I faked how I was doing as many of us do. I just decided to smile throughout it. It's almost as if I faked it till I made it! And I felt better. While doing it, I later realized my nurses were in a better mood. Even patients that saw me smile while going through it felt a sense of being (OK) for a little (while).

Yesterday hit the one year mark on being diagnosed with osteosarcoma! What a crazy journey it has been! The truth is I wouldn't change anything. I was lost for a long time. But out of the blue came a saying that I live by now. Everything you once were is destroyed because that is… — King_Henry2.0 (@AveryHenry731) December 17, 2023

"If mentally you're not doing okay then I urge you to say something. As I was not mentally okay while going through it. I did have to go to therapy and it's one of the best things I've ever done! Help is always here."

Henry ended his message by thanking Ohio State fans, saying he greatly appreciates them and couldn't have done it without them.

While Henry announced he was cancer free in May, Ohio State coach Ryan Day announced prior to the 2023 season that Henry medically retired from football after his treatment procedure.

Henry confirmed his football career was complete in July, posting that a return to the field would be "extremely dangerous."

I’ve been dreading this post for awhile but it has to be done. As many of you have asked “can you return to football” and the quick and easy response is no. Osteosarcoma/Chemo Takes a lot from you. Medical doctors have told me they wouldn’t clear me and It’s extremely dangerous. — King_Henry2.0 (@AveryHenry731) July 26, 2023

Henry was a member of the Buckeyes' 2022 recruiting class and signed as the No. 720 player, No. 58 offensive tackle and No. 20 Ohio prospect.

Henry was once committed to Iowa State.

Henry did not see any game action for Ohio State in 2022.

