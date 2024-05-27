Ohio State men’s golf in fifth place after third round of NCAA Championship

The Ohio State men’s golf team posted another solid round at the NCAA Championship Saturday, shooting a 1-over 289 to move into fifth place with just one round to go at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California.

All the Buckeyes have to do when they tee off on Monday is to remain in the top eight teams in order to advance to the match play format that will determine the team championship. OSU is sitting in pretty good shape with an eight stroke advantage over both Arizona and Georgia Tech.

Ohio State was paced by Jackson Chandler who shot a 2-under par 70 in a week in which all five players have had their moments in playing great team golf.

OSU is eleven shots behind leader Illinois (-2), and just three strokes behind fourth place Florida State. It’ll look to solidify its spot in the final eight when it tees off with Florida State and North Carolina for Monday’s final round at 2:25 p.m. ET. Golf Channel will have coverage of the final round from 6-10 p.m. ET.

