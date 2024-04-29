Ohio State makes top 4 of in-state 2025 edge rusher

It’s been a big weekend for 2025 Ohio edge rusher Justin Hill.

He has been trending on social media after bulldozing Notre Dame offensive tackle commitment Owen Strebig, showing that he is one of the most impressive players at his position in the country.

Hill’s ranking back that up, as the 247Sports Composite Rankings has him as the No. 126 overall prospect and 13th overall edge rusher in the country. On Sunday he trimmed his list to just four schools: Alabama, Oregon, USC and Ohio State.

As a priority in-state prospect, the Buckeyes moving on in Hill’s recruitment is important. They’ll battle two of the Big Ten’s newest teams along with the SEC power Crimson Tide.

Coveted 4-star EDGE Justin Hill is down to Ohio State, USC, Oregon and Alabama, he tells @ByKyleKelly‼️ The No. 52 prospect in the On300 also has a decision date in mind👀 Read: https://t.co/uHpwZpAzOK pic.twitter.com/4MN2l3WKVq — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) April 28, 2024

If you haven’t seen the clip of Hill plowing right by Strebig, here it is.

Justin Hill vs Notre Dame commit Owen Strebig at Under Armour pic.twitter.com/CA2Z0yPXuy — Bill Kurelic (@Bill_Kurelic) April 28, 2024

Expect Ohio State to continue to press hard for Hill’s commitment over the next few months.

