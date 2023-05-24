Ohio State hires former NFL head coach as offensive analyst

Ryan Day and the Ohio State football program continue to tweak the coaching staff to try and come up with the right mix of personnel on the offensive and defensive side of the ball. It’s the ongoing effort to try and gain the competitive advantage to stay at the forefront of the college football world.

The latest is the announcement and news of OSU hiring former NFL head coach Joe Philbin as an offensive analyst, as first reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Philbin has extensive NFL and college experience. His last stop prior to being hired by the Buckeyes was in Dallas as the Cowboys’ offensive line coach from 2020-2022. Prior to that, Philbin was the offensive coordinator and interim head coach for the Green Bay Packers (2018), assistant head coach/offensive line coach with the Colts (2016-2017), the head coach of the Miami Dolphins (2012-2015), and held several other assistant coaching posts with the Packers from 2003-20011.

Before entering the NFL, Philbin had Big Ten experience as the offensive line coach for the Iowa Hawkeyes from 1999-2002.

Philbin joins one other analyst Ohio State hired in the offseason along with defensive analyst Mike Dawson, another guy that has had stops in the NFL.

