Ohio State high on Joel Klatt’s early CFB top ten for next year

Now that the season is nearly complete (I mean, who’s really watching the national championship game besides Georgia and Alabama fans), we’re starting to see some early lookaheads to next year for the college football season.

One of the guys we like to routinely follow because he tends to have a level head and insightful thoughts, is FOX College Football’s, Joel Klatt. He shares his top teams throughout the year each week via his Twitter feed, but he has also come out with his very, very early top ten look towards next season in college football.

He typically has a high regard for Ohio State, and it’s no different here. Here’s how Klatt’s way-too-early college football top ten looks at this point for next season, and where he feels the Buckeyes fit into that equation.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (ACC)

Sept. 30, 2017; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; A closeup view of a Wake Forest Demon Deacons helmet during the game against the Florida State Seminoles at BB&T Field. Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Record last season

11-3

Last game result

38-10 Win over Rutgers in the Gator Bowl

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (Independent)

Marcus Freeman was reportedly offered D-coordinator gig at Ohio State

Nov 27, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman stands on the sideline during the second quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Record last season

11-2

Last game result

38-10 loss vs. Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl

Utah Utes (Pac-12)

Ohio State vs. Utah: 3 reasons Utes could be a problem in Rose Bowl

December 3, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Utah Ute’s helmet pictured with rose following the victory against the Oregon Ducks in the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game at Allegiant Stadium. Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Record last season

10-4

Last game result

48-45 loss vs. Ohio State in the Rose Bowl

Arkansas Razorbacks (SEC)

AUBURN, AL – AUGUST 30: Arkansas Razorbacks mascot Big Red flexes during the game against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium on August 30, 2014, in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

Record last season

9-4

Last game result

24-10 win over Penn State in the Outback Bowl

Clemson Tigers (ACC)

Clemson running back Will Shipley (1) and running back Kobe Pace (20) look at the video screen of action during the fourth quarter at Williams Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina Saturday, November 27, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Record last season

10-3

Last game result

20-13 win over Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl

Michigan Wolverines (Big Ten)

Ohio State vs. Michigan did massive numbers for Fox | Buckeyes Wire

Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97), linebacker Michael Barrett (23), and defensive back Vincent Gray (4) celebrate behind Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Record last season

12-2

Last game result

34-11 loss vs. Georgia in the Orange Bowl

Texas A&M Aggies (SEC)

Sept. 8, 2018; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies mascot Reveille runs onto the field before the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Clemson Tigers at Kyle Field. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Record last season

8-4

Last game result

27-24 loss vs. LSU in last regular-season game

Georgia Bulldogs (SEC)

Sep 25, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) runs the ball during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium. Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Record last season

13-1 (still CFP championship game to go)

Last game result

34-11 win over Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl (CFP title game forthcoming)

Ohio State Buckeyes (Big Ten)

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 01: The Ohio State Buckeyes players take the field after defeating the Utah Utes 48-45 in the Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2022, in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Record last season

11-2

Last game result

48-45 win over Utah in the Rose Bowl

Alabama Crimson Tide (SEC)

Oct. 23, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates after a touchdown against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Record last season

13-1 (still CFP championship game to go)

Last game result

27-6 win over Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl (CFP title game forthcoming)

