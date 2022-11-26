Ohio State football vs. Michigan: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday

Well, here we go. After a year of hearing about the first loss to Michigan in nearly a decade, it’s time for the Ohio State football team to try and get the universe back in balance.

As always, this one will have national interest, but there’s even more buildup this year because of the ramifications it’ll have with the College Football Playoff. It’s a top-three matchup with No. 2 Ohio State hosting No. 3 Michigan, and the winner will be included in a ton more fun in the weeks ahead.

We know you’ll be tuned into this one, and because of that, we’ve got everything you need to know to find ‘The Game.’ Whether you want to watch, stream, or just get to know some key players and injury news, we have it covered.

Let’s have a fun ride and here’s to hoping for a scarlet-and gray-colored kind of day.

When and where you should tune in to see the game

Date: Saturday, Nov. 26

Time: Noon ET

TV Channel: Fox

Ohio State vs. Michigan injury notes

Nov 19, 2022; College Park, MD, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) carries the ball against Maryland Terrapins in the second quarter of their Big Ten game at SECU Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State

The folks at Ohio State don’t release a traditional injury report, but we did receive the “availability” report this morning. Here’s how things look.

Out

TreVeyon Henderson (running back) – Henderson came back after dealing with a nagging injury against Maryland but left in the middle of the game and was seen with a walking boot on. He is not available for Michigan.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba – Reports surfaced a few weeks back that the Michigan game would be the best-case scenario for a JSN return from a hamstring injury. No dice. He is not available for ‘The Game.’

Game Time Decision

Matt Jones (right guard) – Jones has an undisclosed injury and is a game-time decision. He missed time a couple of weeks ago, but I would be surprised if he doesn’t suit up for the biggest game of his career if he’s anywhere near being effective.

Available

Miyan Williams – Miyan missed last week but will be back in the lineup against Michigan. His bruising running style could come in handy against a nasty defensive line. But how healthy is he? We’ll probably find out by how many touches he gets vs. freshman Dallan Hayden.

Michigan

Available

Blake Corum – The biggest injury news comes by way of a status update of the Michigan running back. According to multiple reports now, it appears as though Corum is going to give it a go on a banged-up knee. Just how healthy he is remains to be seen.

Unkown

Donovan Edwards – If Corum isn’t close to 100%, Michigan would like to lean on sophomore running back Donovan Edwards. We don’t really know his status though as he missed the game against Illinois with an undisclosed injury. We can only consider his availability up in the air against Ohio State as well.

Besides Edwards, there are also question marks about guard Trevor Keegan, tight end Luke Schoonmaker, and defensive end Mike Morris.

Players to Watch

Nov 12, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Dallan Hayden (5) runs for the touchdown during the first quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State

Dallan Hayden, Running Back – With the injuries to the running back room the last few weeks, Hayden has been a much-needed shot in the arm. The freshman has eclipsed the century mark in back-to-back weeks and could be leaned on heavily in this one.

2022 Stats

100 rushing attempts for 503 yards (5.0 avg.), 5 TDs

Michigan

J.J. McCarthy, Quarterback – I’ve gone on record already, and I’ll reemphasize again; look out for more designed runs for McCarthy. He has struggled throwing the ball down the field, but he might need to go out and when this one with his arm — and most importantly — his legs. Michigan was likely holding some of this back for Ohio State, and with Blake Corum’s ability to be himself a question, the Wolverines will most likely want to get yards on the ground another way.

2022 Stats

165-of-247 (66.8%) for 1,952 yards, 14 TDs, 2 INTs

49 rushes for 213 yards (4.3 avg.), 3 TDs

