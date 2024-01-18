Ohio State football visiting Caleb Downs, coveted transfer from Alabama | Report

Ohio State football is hitting the transfer portal recruiting trail.

The Buckeyes are reportedly having an in-home visit Thursday with five-star transfer defensive back Caleb Downs, according to On3.com. Downs entered the transfer portal Wednesday after leading Alabama in tackles last season and being named a second-team All-American by the Associated Press and The Sporting News.

Downs is the top-ranked recruit in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. The 6-foot defender considered Ohio State coming out of high school, along with Georgia and Alabama, where he committed.

The 2023 SEC Freshman of the Year would be a major addition for the Buckeyes, as Downs would instantly become one of Ohio State's most impactful players.

Caleb Downs' Ohio State interest

Downs, a five-star transfer portal prospect, nearly chose the Buckeyes out of Mill Creek High School in Georgia. His interest in Ohio State still appears to be high over a year later.

Downs took official visits to Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Notre Dame during his recruitment, with Georgia and Ohio State appearing to be true contenders. 247Sports reported Wednesday that Georgia is the preferred landing spot for Downs, although Downs is hosting the Buckeyes for an in-home visit Thursday.

Caleb Downs 247 ranking

Here are Downs' 247Sports Composite rankings as a high school recruit and as a transfer prospect:

High school: Five-star recruit, No. 6 nationally, No. 1 safety

Transfer portal: Five-star recruit, No. 1 nationally, No. 1 safety

Caleb Downs stats at Alabama

2023: 107 tackles, 3 pass deflections, 1 forced fumble, two interceptions; four punt returns for 87 yards and a touchdown

