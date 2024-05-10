Ohio State football in top three for Illinois 2025 wide receiver

There is no lack of wide receiver recruiting for Ohio State football, and it could be adding another big-time prospect to its 2025 recruiting class.

Illinois wide receiver, Talyn Taylor, announced his top three schools and included Ohio State along with Notre Dame and Georgia, as the teams he will most likely commit to sometime this summer.

Taylor comes from an extremely athletic family, as his father Tavien played at Iowa and was Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Year in 1997 before an NFL career while his mother Venus was a professional softball player.

It’s not at all surprising to see their offspring be an elite athlete with Talyn ranking as the No. 112 overall player and 13th best wide receiver in the country according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

"When I commit, I am likely going to commit to Georgia, Notre Dame or Ohio State." Three programs are battling at the top for Top 100 WR Talyn Taylor, he tells @ChadSimmons_👀 Read: https://t.co/chzaFnbYDe pic.twitter.com/oKWxJmcqlm — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) May 10, 2024

At this moment, Ohio State currently has one commit, De’zie Jones, in the class.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire