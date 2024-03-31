Four-star receiver commits to Ohio State

Ohio State football is moving hot and heavy this recruiting cycle with the defensive train looks to be chugging and moving along, but the offensive momentum is building a bit slower.

The Buckeyes have had a busy weekend with a few other recruiting tidbits dropping and with student appreciation day complete, but some of the bigger news is the commitment from De’Zie Jones.

Jones is a four-star wide receiver prospect from the state of New Jersey in the class of 2025. He is widely considered a top-ten prospect from the talent-rich state of New Jersey. Standing at 6-foot and 180 pounds, Jones has the size and talent to continue his dominance from DePaul Catholic to Columbus, Ohio.

BREAKING: Four-Star WR De’Zie Jones has Committed to Ohio State according to multiple reports. Jones is 6’0” 180 lb athlete from DePaul Catholic High School. Welcome to Buckeye Nation @dezjones88 🌰. pic.twitter.com/YQc1NTVS2b — The Scarlet and Gray Podcast (@TheSG_Podcast) March 30, 2024

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion. Follow Josh Keatley on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire