Ohio State football receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. wins Biletnikoff Award for top receiver

Since the late Terry Glenn won the 1995 Biletnikoff Award in its second year of existence, Ohio State has had eight wide receivers taken in the first round of the NFL draft.

None of them won the Biletnikoff, which is given to college football’s top receiver. Ohio State’s 28-year drought ended Friday night when Marvin Harrison Jr. won the honor at the Home Depot College Football Awards show.

Nov 25, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) and offensive lineman Carson Hinzman (75) during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Ohio State lost 30-24.

“It would mean a lot,” Harrison said on Thursday about the possibility of winning the Biletnikoff Award. “I’ve always said I wanted to win it for Zone 6, Wide Receiver U.”

Zone 6 is the nickname Ohio State wide receivers use for their position. They have taken it personally when programs such as Louisiana State or Alabama claim to produce the best receivers.

Nov. 25, 2023; Ann Arbor, Mi., USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) toward the end zone during the second half of Saturday's NCAA Division I football game against the University of Michigan.

“To add Biletnikoff Award winner to the long list of great receivers we have at Ohio State, that would mean the most to me,” Harrison said.

Harrison has caught 67 passes for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns this season despite being the focal point of opposing defenses’ schemes.

Harrison was a finalist last year as the only Buckeye since Glenn to achieve even that distinction.

He is projected to be the first non-quarterback taken in the 2024 NFL draft if he forgoes his senior season at Ohio State. He left the door open to that possibility on Thursday. He said his college career would be incomplete if it didn’t include a victory over Michigan and a Big Ten title.

Harrison is also one of four finalists for the Heisman Trophy, which is awarded Saturday night. LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is the favorite to win.

