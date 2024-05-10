Ohio State football player appears on ‘College Football 25’ cover

Every day that passes, the anticipation grows higher for the new “College Football 25” video game that is supposed to be released this summer, and today the cover was finally released thanks to the PlayStation Store. The cover features three active players prominently and then a plethora of other players in the background, but one of the background players is a current Ohio State player, Quinshon Judkins.

The cover of this newest game from EA Sports is interesting for a few reasons and the first one is that Michigan running back, Donovan Edwards, is featured prominently in the middle and even Michigan fans are confused by this choice.

The second item of note is that Quinn Ewers, who currently slings the rock at Texas made the cover, which is rightfully so as he is a star. However, as most Buckeye fans are aware, Ewers was once enrolled at Ohio State.

The final and most noticeable point for any Buckeye fan is that Quinshon Judkins is the first Ohio State football player to grace the cover of a college football video game. It is ironic considering he has never taken a snap for the Buckeyes.

The Deluxe Edition cover of EA Sports College Football 25 and an in-game screenshot is out on the PlayStation Store 👀🔥 Thoughts? 🤔⬇️ pic.twitter.com/OlvqIwwW2v — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) May 10, 2024

