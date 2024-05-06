Ohio State football offers Auburn commit while on weekend on-campus visit

It was a big recruiting weekend for the Ohio State football team, as they welcomed in multiple top prospects from across the country.

One of those that took the weekend trip to Columbus was Alabama defensive lineman Malik Autry. The 6-foot, 6-inch and 320-pound interior rusher committed to Auburn in February, but has yet to shut down his recruitment.

His interest in the Buckeyes grew this weekend, not just because of the visit, mainly due to Ohio State coaching staff offering Autry. He’s the nations No. 184 overall prospect and 22nd defensive lineman according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. A return visit will happen as well, as an official has been scheduled at the end of June.

Ohio State is working hard to flip Autry, and hopefully the summer visit can seal the deal.

Contact/Follow @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire