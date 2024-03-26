Ohio State football offers another 2026 quarterback

The focus of a good portion of Ohio State football’s recruiting right now is at the quarterback position.

The Buckeyes are currently set with their 2025 class, as Tavien St. Clair, the in-state star is currently committed. So, the focus can be turned to the 2026 class, and this past weekend one of their top targets, Jared Curtis, made his commitment to Georgia.

Just two other quarterback aside from Curtis held a Buckeye offer, Brady Smigiel and Will Griffin, but that changed quickly over the past few days. Dia Bell and Jonas Williams just received good news, and on Monday, it was Florida’s Noah Grubbs as the latest quarterback to get an offer.

#AGTG After a great visit and conversation with @ryandaytime, Chip Kelly and @CoachRLarkin, I am extremely blessed and honored to have received a POWER 5 OFFER from THE OHIO STATE 🌰 #GoBucks #BTruQBTraining @baylintrujillo pic.twitter.com/sMRrixBGsL — Noah Grubbs ✞ (@NoahGrubbsQB) March 25, 2024

At 6-foot, 4-inches and 205-pounds, Grubbs isn’t currently ranked by any major services, but his offer list is solid with multiple high-level Power-Five schools after him. What made the offer special was that he was on-campus when it happened.

The wave of quarterback offers signals a change of the recruiting board, and as we have seen before, typically Ohio State’s coaching staff gets this reshuffle correct.

