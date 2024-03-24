Ohio State football offers 2026 Illinois quarterback

Ohio State football has offered a fifth quarterback in the 2026 class as the Buckeyes offered Jonas Williams on Saturday.

Williams is one of the top ranked players out of Illinois. Two major recruiting resources rate him as a four-star recruit with On3 ranking him as the ninth quarterback in the class while Rivals has him as the sixth ranked quarterback currently.

Patton Fitzpatrick of Prep Redzone had this to say about the young talented quarterback in his evaluation after his sophomore season:

The 6’3, 185 lbs quarterback from Bolingbrook was the only sophomore named to the 8A All-State Honorable Mention Team. Williams accounted for 2,950 yards and 31 touchdowns this season and is steadily becoming a household name throughout the state. Plain and simple, Williams can sling the rock. He possesses a strong arm, plus mobility, and elite accuracy, especially when throwing on the run.

It currently appears like the recruiting battle for Williams will consist of Big Ten teams. He currently has 16 offers with eight being Big Ten teams including Michigan, Purdue, and Michigan State.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire