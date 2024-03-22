Ohio State offers its first quarterback with Chip Kelly as offensive coordinator

It was a big question when Ohio State football hired Chip Kelly as its offensive coordinator; how well would he recruit?

His former school, UCLA, ranked as the No. 89 overall class in 2024, No. 37 in 2023, and No. 61 in 2022 according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. Safe to say, those aren’t up to Buckeye standards.

Kelly had issues in Los Angeles, but is looking to fix those in Columbus. As the offensive coordinator, along with head coach Ryan Day, they offered their first quarterback together, 2026 Floridian, Dia Bell.

The 6-foot, 2-inch, 195-pounder isn’t currently ranked by any major service, but that’s the norm for many in his class. However, looking at his offer list which consists of Florida, LSU, Penn State, Texas and others, Bell should be on many lists going forward.

After great conversations with @ryandaytime Coach Chip Kelly and @CoachRLarkin I am blessed and thankful to have received an offer from @OhioStateFB 🌰 #GoBucks #AGTG pic.twitter.com/mevsZIeTJM — Dia Bell 2026 QB (@DiaBell3QB1) March 21, 2024

It will be very interesting to track how involved Kelly is in recruiting for Ohio State, but it’s safe to say he’s right in the mix with Bell’s recruitment.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire