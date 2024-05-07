Ohio State football offers 2027 Georgia quarterback

It’s never too early to offer a prospect and Ohio State football took that to heart on Tuesday morning.

The Buckeyes offered a scholarship to 2027 Georgia quarterback, Max Brown, as the 6-foot, 210-pound prospect now holds four offers at this extremely early point in his recruitment. The other current schools that have plugged the trigger are USF, Arkansas, and Auburn.

At this moment, there are no class rankings, so it’s hard to say where Brown ranks among his peers, but we do know one thing, he’s good enough to compete in Columbus for the job. It’s a long ways until his class signs, but Ohio State wanted to show its interest.

This is the fourth offer that Ohio State has sent out in the 2027 class, but don’t expect too many more in the near future as there is so much time for these players to progress before the land on a college campus.

