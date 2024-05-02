Ohio State football offers 2026 Linebacker

The Ohio State Buckeyes are rolling during the recruiting cycle and while other Big Ten schools are struggling, Ohio State is thriving. It made another offer to a class of 2026 star in homegrown linebacker, Jakobe Clapper, a linebacker from St. Xavier.

Clapper has been receiving offers left and right according to his X (formerly Twitter) page and that includes other Big Ten teams like the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. I don’t expect every fan to be aware of Clapper’s game, but most fans from the Buckeye state are likely aware of the dominance of St. Xavier and the riches that Ohio State has been able to pull from that school in recent years like Paris Johnson Jr. and Justin Hilliard.

Clapper is currently listed as a three-star prospect according to 247 Sports, but based on his offer list, that is sure to change.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion. Follow Josh Keatley on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire