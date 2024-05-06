Ohio State football offers 2026 Georgia wide receiver

It’s safe to say that when a wide receiver prospect earns an Ohio State football offer, they are one of the best in the country.

That seems to be the case with 2026 Georgia receiver Ryan Mosley, who on Monday morning got a Buckeye offer. The 6-foot, 2-inch and 175-pound pass catcher isn’t currently ranked by any of the major services, but with an offer list that includes Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and now Ohio State, you’d have to expect that Mosley will get a fairly high ranking once they are updated.

The Buckeyes do have a commit in the 2026 class, and it happens to be the top overall receiver in the cycle, Chris Henry Jr.

Clearly Ohio State is trying to find at least one, and more than likely two more receivers in the class to join Henry Jr.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire