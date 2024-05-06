Ohio State football misses the cut for top 2025 wide receiver target

It’s fairly unusual for Ohio State football to miss on one of its top wide receiver targets, but that looks to be the case with an elite talent in the 2025 class.

Florida’s Jaime Ffrench, who was at one-time an Alabama commit, reopened the process when Nick Saban announced his retirement. It very much looked like the Buckeyes would be making him a priority, which they have, but it hasn’t turned out how many envisioned.

Ffrench released his top three schools and Ohio State did not make the cut for nations No. 18 overall prospect and 3rd ranked wide receiver in the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

5-star WR Jaime Ffrench tells @ChadSimmons_ that LSU, Miami and Texas are atop his list, and one has emerged as his new No. 1 school👀 Read: https://t.co/jbBoNhYpPB pic.twitter.com/VKTeQKUpWn — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) May 6, 2024

The Buckeyes won’t give up on Ffrench even though they aren’t in his top three, but it is looking like he is trending away from playing in Columbus.

