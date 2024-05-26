Ohio State football makes top six for Florida 2025 defensive tackle Myron Charles

Although Ohio State football has 2025 commitments from two elite defensive ends, Zahir Mathis and London Merritt, it is still looking for a verbal in the middle.

One potential option is Florida’s, Myron Charles, who narrowed down his list of schools to six: Florida, Texas, Miami, Georgia, Florida State and the Buckeyes. At 6-foot, 5-inches and 285-pounds, he is a perfect fit to be the interior anchor of a defensive line.

Charles is ranked as the nations No. 123 overall prospect and 13th defensive lineman according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He currently has set official visits to all of his home state finalists, but has yet to do so for anyone else.

NEWS: Four-Star DL Myron Charles is down to 6️⃣ Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits The 6’5 285 DL from Port Charlotte, FL is ranked as the No. 4 DL in the ‘25 Class (per On3) Where Should You Go?👇🏽https://t.co/3BwsqfqN30 pic.twitter.com/UjJ4PeWPS1 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 26, 2024

It will be hard to pull Charles away from the state of Florida, but Ohio State is trying to make it happen.

Contact/Follow @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire