Ohio State football makes top three for elite in-state 2025 running back Bo Jackson

The state of Ohio annually has multiple elite prospects and Ohio State football typically takes advantage of its proximity to those players.

It is happening once again with in-state running back Bo Jackson, who trimmed his list to three schools on Thursday. Alabama, Georgia and the Buckeyes are the finalists for the nations No. 72 overall prospect and 5th player at his position according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

The Buckeyes will get one of Jackson’s official visits, as he will take a visit to Columbus between trips to Georgia and Alabama. It does look like Ohio State had an edge in his recruitment, as the only 247Sports Crystal Ball pick is for the Buckeyes.

Very blessed and humbled Huge thanks to all the schools that invited me to do an OV but I can only OV 3@AlabamaFTBL 🌊 @OhioStateFB 🅾️@GeorgiaFootball 🐶 pic.twitter.com/gmTY8NTNv4 — Bo Jackson (@BoJackson2025) May 3, 2024

This could be the first big recruiting victory for new Ohio State running back’s coach Carlos Locklyn, as Jackson is a big-time prospect.

