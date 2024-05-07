Advertisement
Ohio State football a finalist for 2025 New Jersey defensive lineman

Michael Chen
·1 min read

Although Ohio State football has one of the top rated classes in the 2025 cycle, there are still more than a few needs to fill in the cycle.

One of those is at defensive line, and while the Buckeyes already have two big-time commits in Zahir Mathis and London Merrit, they are looking for others to join the pair.

New Jersey’s Kole Briehler is one of those targets, as the 6-foot, 2-inch and 265-pound lineman has narrow down his focus to three schools: Stanford, Oklahoma and Ohio State.

In a report by 247Sports Brian Dohn, Briehler went into detail why each of those schools will get an official visit and gave a glowing review of defensive line coach Larry Johnson.

The nations No. 486 overall prospect and 49th defensive lineman according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings told Dohn that “What’s not to like? …Coach J (Johnson) is probably the best d-line coach out there. He sent multiple guys, first rounders, defensive players of the year (to the NFL).”

Briehler will visit all three schools and potentially make a decision next month following the officials. We will find out soon if he joins the Buckeyes class.

