Ohio State football a finalist for 2025 New Jersey defensive lineman

Although Ohio State football has one of the top rated classes in the 2025 cycle, there are still more than a few needs to fill in the cycle.

One of those is at defensive line, and while the Buckeyes already have two big-time commits in Zahir Mathis and London Merrit, they are looking for others to join the pair.

New Jersey’s Kole Briehler is one of those targets, as the 6-foot, 2-inch and 265-pound lineman has narrow down his focus to three schools: Stanford, Oklahoma and Ohio State.

In a report by 247Sports Brian Dohn, Briehler went into detail why each of those schools will get an official visit and gave a glowing review of defensive line coach Larry Johnson.

DL Kole Briehler is down to Ohio State, Oklahoma and Stanford and he has OVs set to each. He spoke to @247Sports about what he is looking for when he gets to each campus. (VIP) https://t.co/UiiQU2HP1e pic.twitter.com/c4sbfwVF59 — BrianDohn247 (@BrianDohn247) May 7, 2024

The nations No. 486 overall prospect and 49th defensive lineman according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings told Dohn that “What’s not to like? …Coach J (Johnson) is probably the best d-line coach out there. He sent multiple guys, first rounders, defensive players of the year (to the NFL).”

Briehler will visit all three schools and potentially make a decision next month following the officials. We will find out soon if he joins the Buckeyes class.

